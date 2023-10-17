Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt jets off to Delhi to receive National Award; husband Ranbir Kapoor accompanies her [WATCH]

    Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon will be honored at the 69th National Film Awards for their outstanding performances in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi,' respectively. Alia flies off to Delhi with husband Ranbir Kapoor by his side to receive the award.

    Alia Bhatt jets off to Delhi to receive National Award; husband Ranbir Kapoor accompanies her [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt is set to receive the prestigious National Award in the Best Actress category for her remarkable performance in the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi." The 69th National Film Awards ceremony, which has been eagerly anticipated, is scheduled to take place today, with the winners having been announced on August 24, and the event being held on October 17 in Delhi.

    Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile as she stepped out of her car, radiating elegance in a white salwar kameez.

    In "Gangubai Kathiawadi," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia portrayed the role of an activist and a girl who was forced into prostitution. Her performance was widely acclaimed and loved by audiences.

    Previously, Alia Bhatt recreated the iconic Gangubai pose and expressed her gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the entire team of "Gangubai Kathiawadi," giving them credit for her win.

    Alia wrote, ''To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least, To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful 🙏.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light..Gangu (also known as alia).

    Alia Bhatt is also sharing the award with Kriti Sanon. She received the award for her exceptional performance in the movie "Mimi." Kriti expressed her excitement and emotions, saying, "I’m too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe that this has happened. It’s still sinking in, and I am pinching myself. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very special film, and to receive the most prestigious National award for it, I just cannot thank the jury enough for believing that my performance deserved this recognition."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    In addition to Alia and Kriti, Allu Arjun was honored with the Best Actor Award, and "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" received the award for Best Feature Film.

    ALSO READ: Video: Hema Malini and Rekha dance to 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho,' share a kiss and hug onstage

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Video Hema Malini and Rekha dance to 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho,' share a kiss and hug onstage RBA

    Video: Hema Malini and Rekha dance to 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho,' share a kiss and hug onstage

    Kriti Sanon lands in Delhi; returns home to attend National Award Ceremony SHG

    Kriti Sanon lands in Delhi; returns home to attend National Award Ceremony

    Tiger 3: What is YRF spy universe? Read about released and upcoming films SHG

    Tiger 3: What is YRF spy universe? Read about released and upcoming films

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities RKK

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities

    Recent Stories

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer

    BCCI Jay Shah hired tantrik to do black magic on Pakistan, claims Pak journalist after defeat to India in WC snt

    BCCI's Jay Shah hired tantrik to do black magic on Pakistan, claims Pak journalist after defeat to India in WC

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal anr

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order AJR

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon