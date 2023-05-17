Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's 'terrace' romance is making fans go crazy-WATCH

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua and Akshara Singh's bold romance song 'Battery Full Ba' is worth watching. The couple are seen romancing and dancing on the terrace. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh are a powerhouse duo in the Bhojpuri film business. They've worked together on several projects and are loved by their fan following. Their acting, dancing, and chemistry are well-known for their fame.

    A wonderful treat for fans is the fact that they sing the song "Battery Full Ba" together and look stunning. Fans of either Nirahua or Akshara Singh are going crazy for this new single, and they can't get enough of any media appearances they do together.

    Akshara and Nirahua feature in the song "Battery Full Ba," and dances out on the terrace. The song's alluring chemistry will leave you wanting more.

    Nirahua's dance skills make him the ideal partner for Akshara Singh, and their perfectly synchronised moves are becoming viral on the internet. Both are stunning, and the audience can't get enough of their sizzling chemistry.

    WATCH VIDEO HERE

    Watching their romance on the 'patio' for the song's duration is mesmerising. Nirahua's attempt at a kiss from Akshara, only to be teased by her, is priceless. Their fantastic interplay in the song will have you mesmerised. The acts will quickly get traction on social media.

    Thousands of people have seen the video on YouTube. Internet users spread the clip and praise the pair in the video's comments area. The comment section was flooded with positive feedback on the attractive chemistry between the two stars.

     

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
