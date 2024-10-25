Meet Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur

Do you know about a woman who looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai? Who is she?

Kanwal Cheema, Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is a star heroine in Bollywood. Even at the age of 50, her beauty and glamour haven't diminished. Some say the main reason is makeup, but the real reason is maintaining good health. Even now, when we think of Bollywood's beauty queen, the name Aishwarya Rai comes to mind. Also Read: Sukumar's Sentiment, He Showed it to Pushpa 2 as well.

Aishwarya Rai

Many people from India have participated and won the Miss World competition, but when we think of Miss World, the name that comes to everyone's mind is Aishwarya Rai. After marrying Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek, she reduced her acting in films. They have a daughter named Aaradhya. Also Read:Do you know which South hero deeply loved Aishwarya Rai?

Kanwal Cheema, Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai stays away from social media. But, photos of Pakistani businesswoman Kanwal Cheema, who looks just like her, are going viral on social media. With a sharp nose and beautiful eyes like Aishwarya Rai, Kanwal Cheema looks like Aishwarya Rai. Many people are sharing Kanwal Cheema's photos by comparing them with Aishwarya Rai's photos. Some say Kanwal Cheema is more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai. Earlier, Anjali Shivaraman, who acted in the web series 'Suhani Ahuja', also became famous for looking like Aishwarya Rai. Now Kanwal Cheema is also becoming famous in the same way.

Who is Kanwal Cheema?

However, Kanwal Cheema doesn't like being called Aishwarya Rai's duplicate by netizens. She said this in an interview. Kanwal Cheema is a businesswoman from Pakistan. She runs a digital company called 'My Impact Meter'. It serves as a platform to talk about the poor and as an organization to help them.

Pakistani businesswoman Kanwal Cheema

Kanwal Cheema completed only her schooling in Pakistan. After that, she studied in America and England. With the intention of doing business on her own, she quit her job at a company worth 200 billion dollars and now runs her startup company in Pakistan.

Latest Videos