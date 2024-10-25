Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Spare tires in cars are often smaller than the main tires. Do you know the reason behind this?

The spare tire that comes with a car is often an inch smaller than the main tires. Several factors, including car design, safety, and space, contribute to this. Let's explore these reasons in detail.

Weight Reduction:

The primary reason for a smaller spare tire is to reduce the vehicle's weight. A smaller tire weighs less, thus reducing the car's overall weight. This also improves fuel efficiency, as a lighter vehicle consumes less fuel.

Space Saving:

A smaller spare tire requires less storage space, freeing up room in the vehicle. Especially in SUVs or smaller cars where space is limited, a smaller tire saves valuable space that can be used for luggage or other purposes.

"No thump": Royal Enfield to launch first electric bike with neo-retro design on November 4, teaser OUT

Temporary Use:

The main purpose of a spare tire is for temporary emergency use only, not for long-term use. It's designed to get you to the nearest service center when your regular tire gets damaged, where you can repair or replace it.

Cost Reduction:

Smaller tires are cheaper to manufacture. Car manufacturers reduce costs by making the spare tire smaller, which doesn't significantly impact the car's overall price.

Lower Speed Limit:

A smaller spare tire is designed for lower speeds than a regular tire. This serves as a reminder that this tire is not meant for extended use or high speeds. It's typically recommended to drive at 50-80 km/h with a spare tire.

Maruti Swift Blitz edition launched: Get FREE accessories worth Rs 50,000!

Less Impact on Braking and Steering:

A smaller and lighter spare tire ensures the vehicle remains drivable in an emergency.

All these factors make the smaller size of the spare tire logical and practical. While it may not be as durable as the main tire, it serves its purpose of getting you to your destination safely in case of an emergency.

Latest Videos