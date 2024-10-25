Why Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't work together?

Prabhas and Samantha have never starred in a film together.

Many iconic pairs have graced the silver screen. However, some pairings, like Prabhas and Samantha, have yet to be seen on screen.

Pan-India Star Prabhas

Prabhas, a pan-India star, has acted with many leading ladies throughout his career. Yet, he has never shared the screen with Samantha.

Samantha with Leading Heroes

Samantha, a star in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is now making waves in Bollywood. She has shared the screen with top heroes in multiple languages.

The Reason Revealed

The reason behind this unusual pairing is the significant height difference between Prabhas (6 feet) and Samantha (5.2 feet).

Project K and Rajasaab

Samantha was initially considered for Saaho, but Shraddha Kapoor was cast due to the height difference. Prabhas is currently filming Rajasaab. Prabhas has a busy schedule with films like Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2 lined up. Samantha is signing new projects in Bollywood after a brief hiatus.

