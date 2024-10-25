Why Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't work together?

Prabhas and Samantha have never starred in a film together.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 8:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 8:47 PM IST

Many iconic pairs have graced the silver screen. However, some pairings, like Prabhas and Samantha, have yet to be seen on screen.

article_image2

Pan-India Star Prabhas

Prabhas, a pan-India star, has acted with many leading ladies throughout his career. Yet, he has never shared the screen with Samantha.

article_image3

Samantha with Leading Heroes

Samantha, a star in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is now making waves in Bollywood. She has shared the screen with top heroes in multiple languages.

article_image4

The Reason Revealed

The reason behind this unusual pairing is the significant height difference between Prabhas (6 feet) and Samantha (5.2 feet).

article_image5

Project K and Rajasaab

Samantha was initially considered for Saaho, but Shraddha Kapoor was cast due to the height difference. Prabhas is currently filming Rajasaab. Prabhas has a busy schedule with films like Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2 lined up. Samantha is signing new projects in Bollywood after a brief hiatus.

