Eye health to weight loss: Benefits of custard apple

Discover the surprising health benefits of custard apple, also known as sitaphal. Learn about its nutritional value and how it can improve your well-being.

Benefits

Custard apple, or Sitaphal, is a seasonal fruit with numerous health benefits.

Rich in nutrients

Custard apple is rich in vitamins, minerals, iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

Boosts immunity

Rich in Vitamin C, custard apple helps boost immunity.

Digestion

High in fiber, it aids digestion and prevents constipation.

Prevents anemia

The iron in custard apple helps prevent anemia.

Regulates blood pressure

Potassium in custard apple helps regulate blood pressure and benefits eye health.

Eye health

Vitamins A and C in custard apple promote eye health.

Weight loss

Low in calories, custard apple can aid in weight loss.

