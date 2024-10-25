Health
Discover the surprising health benefits of custard apple, also known as sitaphal. Learn about its nutritional value and how it can improve your well-being.
Custard apple, or Sitaphal, is a seasonal fruit with numerous health benefits.
Custard apple is rich in vitamins, minerals, iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
Rich in Vitamin C, custard apple helps boost immunity.
High in fiber, it aids digestion and prevents constipation.
The iron in custard apple helps prevent anemia.
Potassium in custard apple helps regulate blood pressure and benefits eye health.
Vitamins A and C in custard apple promote eye health.
Low in calories, custard apple can aid in weight loss.