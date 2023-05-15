Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves will make your go crazy-WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance in song ‘Baj Jaai Chhagal’ from the movie Hero No 1 goes viral; take a look

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves will make your go crazy
    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known performer who has often demonstrated his abilities in films and music videos. His music went mainstream, and his one of the songs, named "Baj Jai Chhagal" has received a lot of attention, and his chemistry with Akshara Singh is a big reason why. 

    Although Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his high-energy dance moves, the chemistry and performance of the actors in this song will steal your heart.

    Baj Jaai Chhagal is a song about a passionate love affair in the bedroom. Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are seen in the song engaging in a steamy romantic act. They're looking hot as they sway and sing along in a passionate embrace. Listening to this song about Khesari and Akshara Singh's passionate bedroom and rainy day romance will leave you wanting more.

    Their exquisite clothing is enough to win any admirer's heart. In their passionate embrace, they individually appear very stunning. Akshara has invited Khesari to engage in a romantic dance with her, and Khesari has accepted.

    The audience is going absolutely wild for this love song. Fans are gushing over the pair, praising them for their performance and remarking on their stunning connection. There have been 2,5 mn listens to the song on YouTube.

