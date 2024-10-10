Vettaiyan review: Is Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film worth your time?

The film 'Vettaiyan' is officially out in theaters today, and the film stars Rajinikanth in the major role and reunites him with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years.

Vettaiyan is officially out in theaters today, and the film starring Rajinikanth has received high appreciation. TJ Gnanavel directs Vettaiyan, which stars Rajinikanth in the major role and reunites him with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier are among the film's other cast members. The film has already had its first day of release in several parts of Tamil Nadu and the United States, and fans are ecstatic. So much so that the earliest reviews claim Vettaiyan is superior to Jailer.

About Vettaiyan, OTT rights

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, stars Rajinikanth and was launched in theaters today. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana in prominent parts. According to the most recent update, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film's OTT rights for a significant fee. Lyca Productions produces this film, which stars Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and others. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music.

