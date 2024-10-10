Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EXPLOSIVE! Hamas leader Khaled Mashal claims, 'Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran' (WATCH)

    Khaled Mashaal, a prominent figure within the Hamas organization, has made explosive allegations, claiming that Iran was behind the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

    EXPLOSIVE! Hamas leader Khaled Mashal says, 'Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran' (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    Khaled Mashaal, a prominent figure within the Hamas organization, has made explosive allegations, claiming that Iran was behind the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Qatar-based Haniyeh (62), elected Hamas's political chief in 2017, died on July 31 in a pre-dawn strike on his accommodation while he was visiting the Iranian capital for the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

    What Happened to Ismail Haniyeh?

    At approximately 2 am local time in Tehran (22:30 GMT), Haniyeh was targeted by what sources describe as an “airborne guided projectile.” The strike also claimed the life of his bodyguard. This brazen attack occurred mere hours after Iranian President Masaoud Pezeshkian assumed office. Haniyeh had traveled to Tehran to attend Pezeshkian’s inauguration, his last public appearance.

    Haniyeh’s visit to Tehran seemed like a gesture of goodwill. During the inauguration, Iranian President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, a sentiment Haniyeh publicly appreciated. But the deadly strike on “the special residences for war veterans” in northern Tehran, where Haniyeh was staying, sent shockwaves through the region, with experts suggesting the location and timing were deliberately chosen to embarrass the Iranian regime.

    While Hamas quickly accused Israel of orchestrating the deadly strike, tensions recently took a dramatic twist when Khaled Mashaal boldly alleged that Iran was responsible for Haniyeh's assassination. The accusation has set off a storm of speculation, further destabilizing an already fraught Middle Eastern landscape.

    Iranian officials have also blamed Israel, calling the assassination a “grave escalation” in their ongoing conflict with the Jewish state.

    Regional analysts are divided, with some suggesting that Iran might feel the need to retaliate for what is perceived as a severe breach of its security. Abas Aslani, a fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies in Tehran, remarked that the incident has put significant pressure on the Iranian regime.

    “What happened in Tehran was a bad thing for the Iranian security apparatus,” he said, adding that Iran may respond in an effort to salvage its damaged credibility.

    Also read: Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature shk

    South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel prize in literature. All you need to know about her

    Dramatic video shows Tropicana Field roof torn off amid strong winds as Hurricane Milton wreaks havoc (WATCH) shk

    Dramatic video shows Tropicana Field roof torn off amid strong winds as Hurricane Milton wreaks havoc (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, target weapons caches (WATCH) snt

    Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, target weapons caches (WATCH)

    Strong winds & giant waves! Drone captures monstrous 28-foot wave inside Hurricane Milton (WATCH)

    Strong winds & giant waves! Drone captures monstrous 28-foot wave inside Hurricane Milton (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress before her Bollywood stardom? NTI

    Did you know Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress before her Bollywood stardom?

    6 Inspiring mother-daughter duos making waves in business NTI

    6 Inspiring mother-daughter duos making waves in business

    6 Inspiring mother-daughter duos making waves in business NTI

    6 Inspiring mother-daughter duos making waves in business

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 1,500 anti-tank guided missiles for Indian Army gcw

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 1,500 anti-tank guided missiles for Indian Army

    cricket England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test scr

    England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon