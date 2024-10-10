EXPLOSIVE! Hamas leader Khaled Mashal claims, 'Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran' (WATCH)

Khaled Mashaal, a prominent figure within the Hamas organization, has made explosive allegations, claiming that Iran was behind the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Qatar-based Haniyeh (62), elected Hamas's political chief in 2017, died on July 31 in a pre-dawn strike on his accommodation while he was visiting the Iranian capital for the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

What Happened to Ismail Haniyeh?

At approximately 2 am local time in Tehran (22:30 GMT), Haniyeh was targeted by what sources describe as an “airborne guided projectile.” The strike also claimed the life of his bodyguard. This brazen attack occurred mere hours after Iranian President Masaoud Pezeshkian assumed office. Haniyeh had traveled to Tehran to attend Pezeshkian’s inauguration, his last public appearance.

Haniyeh’s visit to Tehran seemed like a gesture of goodwill. During the inauguration, Iranian President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, a sentiment Haniyeh publicly appreciated. But the deadly strike on “the special residences for war veterans” in northern Tehran, where Haniyeh was staying, sent shockwaves through the region, with experts suggesting the location and timing were deliberately chosen to embarrass the Iranian regime.

While Hamas quickly accused Israel of orchestrating the deadly strike, tensions recently took a dramatic twist when Khaled Mashaal boldly alleged that Iran was responsible for Haniyeh's assassination. The accusation has set off a storm of speculation, further destabilizing an already fraught Middle Eastern landscape.

Iranian officials have also blamed Israel, calling the assassination a “grave escalation” in their ongoing conflict with the Jewish state.

Regional analysts are divided, with some suggesting that Iran might feel the need to retaliate for what is perceived as a severe breach of its security. Abas Aslani, a fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies in Tehran, remarked that the incident has put significant pressure on the Iranian regime.

“What happened in Tehran was a bad thing for the Iranian security apparatus,” he said, adding that Iran may respond in an effort to salvage its damaged credibility.

