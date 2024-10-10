Did you know Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress before her Bollywood stardom?

Before achieving Bollywood fame, Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress abroad. Here’s what you should know about her early experiences.



Many actors, including the legendary Rajinikanth and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, began their journeys in the film industry by taking on odd jobs before achieving fame. One such actress is Sonam Kapoor, who rose to prominence in Bollywood after starting her career at just 15 years old. As the daughter of renowned actor Anil Kapoor, she has made her mark in the industry with several successful films. However, after her marriage, Sonam decided to step back from acting, sparking curiosity among fans about her career choices and personal life.

Before making her acting debut, Sonam worked as a waitress in a Chinese restaurant while attending the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. Interestingly, she resigned after just one week. Following this brief stint, she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of East London. Upon her return to Mumbai, Sonam took her first significant step into the film industry by assisting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film Black. Her future career was paved by this event.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut in 2007 with Saawariya, a film that also marked Ranbir Kapoor's entry into Bollywood. Despite the movie's failure at the box office, it launched both actors’ careers, allowing Sonam to establish herself in the industry. Throughout her career, she has been celebrated for her fashion choices and has delivered numerous hits, including Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, and I Hate Luv Stories.



Despite her successes, Sonam has taken a step back from acting after her marriage. She was last seen in two films in 2019, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, both of which underperformed at the box office. More recently, her film Blind (2023) did not resonate well with audiences, further prompting her retreat from the film scene. Currently, Sonam Kapoor is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 115 crore, with an annual income of around Rs 12 crore, largely from various advertising campaigns alongside her film work.

Latest Videos