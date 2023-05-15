Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal look stylish at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch (PICTURES)

    First Published May 15, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    While the trailer is getting rave reviews from fans and audiences, here's how Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal looked stylish and engaged in fun banter at the trailer launch event.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan looked ravishing in a yellow saree, while Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an all-denim blue outfit with a white t-shirt at the trailer launch.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal entered the trailer launch event venue by dancing their hearts out on dhol beats and looking stunning.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal looked chic and quirky as they sat inside an auto-rickshaw while arriving at the trailer launch event in Juhu. The duo are all smiles here.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal strike an unusual but uncommon pose as they stand on the ledges of the rickshaw in this picture while arriving at the trailer event.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all smiling as they arrive at the event amid the beats of dhol by dancing their hearts out and grinning wide in this picture.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal captured fans' attention by giving a stunning pose in this picture at their film's trailer launch event in Mumbai.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in an all-denim-blue-coloured outfit with a white t-shirt and black glasses posing with Sara Ali Khan at the event.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan looks stunning and killer in an all-yellow coloured traditional plain and silver borderline detailing work saree with a red bindi and loose black hair while giving a cute pose with Vicky Kaushal at the event.

