6 Inspiring mother-daughter duos making waves in business

Shobana Kamineni and Upasana Kamineni

Shobana Kamineni serves as the Executive Vice President of Apollo Hospital, while her daughter, Upasana Kamineni, is the vice chair of Apollo Charity.

 

Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar

Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, is a leading entrepreneur in India. Her daughter, Adwaita Nayar, currently leads Nykaa Fashion as CEO.

 

Shahnaz Husain and Nelofar Currimboy

Shahnaz Husain is a celebrated businesswoman whose daughter, Nelofar Currimboy, is continuing her mother's successful legacy in the beauty industry.

 

Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu

Mallika Srinivasan, known as the Tractor Queen of India, chairs TFEL, while her daughter, Lakshmi Venu, is the Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton.

 

 

Jaya and Shweta Shivkumar

Jaya and Shweta Shivkumar co-founded the popular clothing brand ‘WhySoBlue,’ making a significant impact in the fashion industry.

 

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has her daughter, Isha Ambani, managing the retail business for the family enterprise.

