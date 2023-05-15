Photos: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi in BOLD fishnet dress and gold thongs, shocks netizens again

Photos and Videos of Urfi Javed surfaced online, where she is seen posing in a bold sheer fishnet dress with gold thongs at a public event in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

In the now-viral photo and videos of Urfi Javed, where she can be seen wearing a transparent fishnet dress and gold thongs. She donned a full face of makeup, a pair of matching pumps, and some oversized hoops to channel the glamour of the past. What really set off Urfi's look was her wine-colored lip tint.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed's fashion sense consistently takes everyone by surprise. Her fashion sense is so unique that it always draws stares whenever she appears in public. The Bigg Boss OTT star was in Mumbai on Sunday night, and her daring outfit once again stunned onlookers.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

However, many Internet users were shocked by Urfi's outfit. A number of social media users criticised Urfi's style choices. “What happened to this girl god, should be some limit to everything," one of the users wrote. Another comment read, “Fashion k naam pe kya bhi karti hai".



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Another social media user wrote, "My Goddddd!! I can't believe there is no one to stop her from public display of nudity.. this is not fashion or freedom of choice.. this is sheer nudity and unethical act.. yes we all should be comfortable in our skin and we should normalise wearing what we want but being nude in public is different.. what if a guy wears almost nothing in bottom?? People will start bashing saying he is making others uncomfortable.. some feminists have started using women freedom of choice for nudity purposes."



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

In a recent interview, Urfi spoke about social media trolling and said it affects her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet,” she told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Urfi further shared that she gets thoughts that nobody wants to be friends with her.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed is a well-known actor who has been on various popular TV programmes, such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her participation on Bigg Boss OTT catapulted her to popularity.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla