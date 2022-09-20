Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao birth anniversary: Nagarjuna remembers his father with 'immense love and gratitude'

    On the 99th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Telugu suprsatr Nagarjuna Akkineni shared an emotional post on his social media, remembering his father.

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao would have turned 99 today (20th September). He passed away at 90 in 2014 after battling stomach cancer. Before his demise, he was active in the film industry from his early 40s till 2013. Remembering his father on his birth anniversary, his son and actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared an emotional post, paying tribute to the late father.

    He shared a picture of Akkineni Nageswara Rao with the caption Remembering Nana on his birthday  He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.”  Sending our immense love and gratitude to him. happy birthday.”

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    Check out his post here:

    Nagarjuna will soon be hitting his film century as he will be starring in his 100th project. He has put together a team of four filmmakers to write this venture. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “They are all being assigned; that’s been done. I am looking into all of those things. I want to make sure. I can’t tell you the names of these filmmakers because there are two or three I am listening to in parallel, so it’s not nice.”

    ALSO READ: Did 'Ponniyin Selvan' director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

    He will also be seen on the big screens in his next action drama movie, The Ghost and directed by Praveen Sattaru and Sonal Chauhan as the female lead. It also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar and others in the movie.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
