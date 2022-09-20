Akkineni Nageswara Rao birth anniversary: Nagarjuna remembers his father with ‘immense love and gratitude’

Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao would have turned 99 today (20th September). He passed away at 90 in 2014 after battling stomach cancer. Before his demise, he was active in the film industry from his early 40s till 2013. Remembering his father on his birth anniversary, his son and actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared an emotional post, paying tribute to the late father.

He shared a picture of Akkineni Nageswara Rao with the caption Remembering Nana on his birthday He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.” Sending our immense love and gratitude to him. happy birthday.”

Check out his post here:

Nagarjuna will soon be hitting his film century as he will be starring in his 100th project. He has put together a team of four filmmakers to write this venture. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “They are all being assigned; that’s been done. I am looking into all of those things. I want to make sure. I can’t tell you the names of these filmmakers because there are two or three I am listening to in parallel, so it’s not nice.”

He will also be seen on the big screens in his next action drama movie, The Ghost and directed by Praveen Sattaru and Sonal Chauhan as the female lead. It also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar and others in the movie.