Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

Actor Trisha Krishnan shares her experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film ‘Ponniyan Selvan – Part 1’. The actor revealed that Ratnam did not want the two leading ladies of the film to get along.

Ponniyin Selvan – Part I, the dream project of filmmaker Mani Ratnam is getting ready for a massive release on September 30, Friday. The expectations are high for the historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s renowned novel. Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts and features some of the most famous names of Indian cinema in its cast. In the film, Trisha Krishnan plays the much-loved character Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays the iconic character Nandini.

Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are playing arch-rivals in the movie. Nandini and Kundavai’s face-off moment in the Ponniyin Selvan teaser was loved and appreciated by many. However, the leading ladies of the movie have a very different bond in real life. In a recent interview with NDTV, Trisha shared the experience of sharing the screen with Aishwarya in the film and revealed that director Mani Ratnam didn’t want them to get along. But the actresses got along very well, unlike the characters they play on the screen.

Trisha Krishnan said, “I, fortunately, got to meet her and interact with her on Day 1 of my shoot, and she is beautiful inside out. And it was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film. But we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani Ratnam sir would come and say – you guys are talking too much. Stop talking. I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene”.

She concludes her statement by saying, “She is lovely to work with, and I’m sure everyone who worked with her would agree with me. She is warm and one of THE most hardworking actors I’ve worked with. She spoke Sen-Thamizh like how it has to be spoken. She was getting ready with us at 2 Am. I’m honoured that I could share screen space with her”.