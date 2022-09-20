Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

    Actor Trisha Krishnan shares her experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film ‘Ponniyan Selvan – Part 1’. The actor revealed that Ratnam did not want the two leading ladies of the film to get along.

    Did Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trisha Krishnan to get along sur
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan – Part I, the dream project of filmmaker Mani Ratnam is getting ready for a massive release on September 30, Friday. The expectations are high for the historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s renowned novel. Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts and features some of the most famous names of Indian cinema in its cast. In the film, Trisha Krishnan plays the much-loved character Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays the iconic character Nandini.

    Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are playing arch-rivals in the movie. Nandini and Kundavai’s face-off moment in the Ponniyin Selvan teaser was loved and appreciated by many. However, the leading ladies of the movie have a very different bond in real life. In a recent interview with NDTV, Trisha shared the experience of sharing the screen with Aishwarya in the film and revealed that director Mani Ratnam didn’t want them to get along. But the actresses got along very well, unlike the characters they play on the screen.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    Trisha Krishnan said, “I, fortunately, got to meet her and interact with her on Day 1 of my shoot, and she is beautiful inside out. And it was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film. But we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani Ratnam sir would come and say – you guys are talking too much. Stop talking. I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene”.

    ALSO READ: Sexy photos, video in black: Sonam Bajwa’s HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame

    She concludes her statement by saying, “She is lovely to work with, and I’m sure everyone who worked with her would agree with me. She is warm and one of THE most hardworking actors I’ve worked with. She spoke Sen-Thamizh like how it has to be spoken. She was getting ready with us at 2 Am. I’m honoured that I could share screen space with her”.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly says all is not well with our world drb

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    Zwigato Trailer Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das upcoming movie drb

    Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das's upcoming movie

    KRK to join RSS Here is what he tweeted drb

    What, KRK to join RSS? Here’s what he tweeted

    Who was Nishi Singh Ishqbaaaz Qubool Hai actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday drb

    Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning AJR

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha - adt

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha

    Kashmir s first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gcw

    Kashmir's first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly says all is not well with our world drb

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    China aims to start space travel by 2025 to charge at least USD 287200 per seat gcw

    China aims to start space travel by 2025, to charge at least $2,87,200 per seat

    Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life size idol gcw

    Ayodhya man builds temple dedicated to UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life-size idol

    Recent Videos

    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon