Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

At the UN General Assembly, actor Priyanka Chopra spoke in detail about global solidarity having become “more important than ever”. She also added saying that “all is not well with our world” while addressing the gathering.

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, addressing how 'all is not well with our world'. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared several photos and videos from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at the UNGA.

Among the many pictures that Priyanka Chopra posted on her social media, there was one where she posed with Vanessa Nakate. Apart from those, Priyanka also shared pictures with Malala Yousafzai, Somaya Faruqi, Amanda Gorman, and Judith Hill. A brief clip of Amanda speaking at the event was also shared by Priyanka.

Meanwhile, sharing a clip of herself speaking at the UNGA, Priyanka Chopra can be heard saying, "We meet today at a critical point at our world at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises didn't happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world."

Take a look at her speech from the UNGA here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in ‘It's All Coming Back To Me’ apart from sharing the screen space with Richard Madden in Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’. It will be released on the OTT platform, Prime Video. Back home in the Hindi film industry, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next ‘Jee Le Zara’, c-starring actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.