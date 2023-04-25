Ajith Kumar-Shalini 23rd anniversary: Glance at fairytale love story; star's secret code word for his wife

As Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrated twenty-three years of blissful love and togetherness on their wedding anniversary, here is a glance at the couple's old-world fairytale love story and the 'Thunivu' star's secret code word for his wife.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the best couples in Kollywood. The couple makes everyone believe in love and gives the couple goals. They had fallen in love with each other on the sets of 'Amarkalam'. The rest is 23 years of history. Today, Ajith Kumar and Shalini are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary as their fans make it memorable with wishes for them. Apart from flooding with wishes, the fans also trended #ShaliniAjithKumar on Twitter.

On the occasion of Ajith Kumar and Shalini's anniversary, let's quick trip down memory lane back into their old-school love story. Did you know Ajith had a secret code for his ladylove? Yes, as Shalini was accompanied by her parents most of the time on shooting sets, Ajith Kumar wouldn't meet her.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's 23 years of phenomenal marriage:

Ajith Kumar is married to Shalini and has two kids, a daughter Anoushka and a son Aadvik. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of their first film of Amarkalam, tied the knot in 2000 and have been together for 22 years. During a scene with Shalini, Ajith cut her hand mistakenly and injured her. After that, he cared for Shalini during the entire film shoot while Shalini's heart melted like butter. Despite the stardom, the family stays away from the media and the internet glare.

Ajith Kumar's secret code word for wife Shalini:

Shalini's Niram co-star, Kunchako Boban, had spilled the beans revealing that Ajith had given a code name to his lady love. As Kunchacko Boban bought Sony Ericcson, Ajith Kumar would call on his number to talk to Shalini. Ajith had dialed Kunchako’s mobile number, which used to say, "Sona, AK-47 Calling."

For the unversed, Sona was his wife Shalini's character name in the film Niram. The movie director, Kamal, started getting doubtful over the AK-47 code word. When he encountered Kunchacko, he revealed the secret to Kamal, and the next day, during a shoot break, the director asked Shalini why AK-47 did not call her that day, making Shalini blush.

Ajith Kumar recently won hearts with a brilliant performance in the blockbuster actioner-thriller Thunivu, helmed by H Vinoth. Ajith Kumar was supposed to kickstart the shooting of his 62nd outing in cinema, which has been titled AK 62, this April. However, the shooting is postponed to May after the actor lost his father, P Subramaniam, in March 2023. However, the much-awaited project will go on floors in May 2023.

