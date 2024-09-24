Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad celebrate FIRST birthday of daughter Raabiyaa [PHOTOS]

    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader and political activist Fahad Ahmad in 2023. The couple met during a protest in 2020 and later got married in court on February 16 under the Special Marriage Act. They welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, on September 23 that same year. Recently, Swara and Fahad celebrated their daughter Raabiyaa’s first birthday, with Swara expressing that her daughter was the "answer to all" her prayers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    On Tuesday night, Swara Bhasker shared a collaborative Instagram post with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, featuring photos from Raabiyaa’s birthday celebration. In one of the pictures, the couple posed with their daughter, who was getting ready to blow out the candles on her white and pink birthday cake. Swara's father, C Uday Bhasker, also joined them in the frame.

    Another picture captured Swara spending quality time with Raabiyaa while riding a toy car. One image showed Fahad holding their daughter high in the air. Raabiyaa was seen enjoying rides throughout the day. Another picture showed Swara holding a white pigeon as she and Raabiyaa admired it together. Additionally, her mother, Ira Bhasker, was seen spending time with the baby girl in a park.

    Raabiyaa looked adorable in a pink dress, while Swara donned a white outfit and Fahad wore a black tee and blue jeans. The Veere Di Wedding actress accompanied the post with a heartfelt message, where she called her daughter their "beating heart" and expressed how blessed she felt every day since Raabiyaa’s birth. Swara shared her love for her daughter and hoped that Raabiyaa would soon call her 'Mumma'.

    On the professional front, Swara Bhasker has appeared in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

