    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    It looks like Bollywood is a world full of new rumored relationships, and so on. A piece of exciting news for the Ananya Panday fans is here. The latest entrant in the list are the rumored love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday.

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    While Bollywood is a land where relationships between actors are rumored and not given any explanation upon, a new couple has joined this list. The new addition to this list, are rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. According to reports, Ananya Panday was joined in Doha for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals by her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. 

    The duo have just started dating each other. But, both Ananya and Aditya are keen to keep their relationship more private. Not only this, but in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya openly confessed that she finds 'Kalank' fame Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur hot. The two actors' names have been linked up by the media together ever since Karan Johar quizzed Ananya about seeing her with Aditya at one of his parties. Ananya and Aditya, the newest rumored love birds in tinsel town, were happily posing together for paparazzi at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

    ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Recently, we saw that 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' fame Ananya Panday, flew to Doha to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals. Ananya was enjoying the semi-finals with her father Chunky Panday, her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shanaya's father, Sanjay Kapoor. Not just that, even the 'Malang' actor Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday. 

    Lately, their picture posing for the camera is also doing rounds on the internet. Besides, even prominent Bollywood Personalities like Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals held in Doha, Qatar.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    Ananya Panday's upcoming projects include Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie would release on June 23, 2023, in theatres. Furthermore, the actress will also star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh. Talaash fame Reema Kagti has written the storyline for the film. This much-awaited film is produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

