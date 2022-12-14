Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    The former royal couple is not in the mood to stop now. They have been sharing the real side of their story related to their exit, love story, and, marriage in the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan.' Ahead of the Harry & Meghan Volume II release on December 15, 2022, a reaction from the royal family has come in. Reportedly, King Charles III, is not in the mood to strip Prince Harry & Meghan from their Sussex titles despite whatever his son has revealed about the family in the series.

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    While royal fans and netizens have been reeling from the shocking revelations by the former royal couple against the institution and royal family. It has shaken even the royal family in the UK, and a piece of news has come in. Apparently, King Charles III will not be stripping Prince Harry & Meghan from their royal titles despite whatever they have revealed in the docu-series.

    The former royal rockstar couple has been in the news lately for their earth-shattering revelations against the royal family in their ground-breaking Netflix series, 'Harry & Meghan.' The docu series' first volume was out on December 8, 2022. The royal couple opened up on their love story, marriage, their loss of privacy, and so on. The second part of the series, titled Harry & Meghan: Volume II will release globally on giant streamer Netflix by December 15, 2022. 

    ALSO READ: Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika'

    The second part's trailer preview showed us a glimpse of Prince Harry & Meghan speaking up about the real story behind their exit from the royal family in the UK. They also shared details on the excessive amount of harassment that they faced at the hands of the UK media. So far, King Charles III hasn't given any reaction to the same.

    ALSO READ: Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    According to reports, royal insiders have suggested that even if Prince Harry & Meghan may say about the royal family in terms of exposing their reality to the netizens and fans globally within the second volume of the series. They will not be removed, from their Sussex titles. According to a leading global entertainment website, a palace source in his quote to the website, said, "Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive. It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that this was a retaliatory action and proof that they were never wanted in the royal family."

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
