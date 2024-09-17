Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. While the couple opted for traditional attire, Siddharth's choice of accessory, a luxury watch, stole the show.

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. On September 16, the actor pair posted on Instagram to reflect their new marital status. Even though the pictures appear to be from a perfect wedding, Siddharth's expensive watch that he wore with his basic wedding suit grabbed notice online.

    Siddharth chose a traditional white kurta with a matching dhoti, while Hydari wore a golden saree with elaborate borders and little jewellery. He added a high-end watch to finish his ensemble.

    Were you able to determine which watch the actor was wearing? If not, allow us to explain. Siddharth wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Dual Time, a high-end watch that costs between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, to his wedding.

    Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth marriage: Know the couple's Rs 135 crore combined net worth

    Siddharth was seen wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Dual Time Watch worth Rs.37,29,652. The watch has a 39 mm case in rose gold and a leather strap.  This particular Audemars Piguet watch isn't in production now, and holds the honor of being a rare piece.

    On the Maha Samudram movie set in Telugu in 2021, Hydari and Siddarth got to know one another. Aditi revealed the wedding proposal Siddharth had prepared for her in an interview with Vogue India.

    Also Read | PHOTOS: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's post-wedding pictures OUT, couple get married in Telangana Temple

    Aditi revealed the wedding proposal Siddharth had prepared for her in an interview with Vogue India. My nani, who departed a few years ago, was the person I was closest to. She established a Hyderabadi school. Knowing how close I had been to her, Siddarth asked me one day if he may see it, she recalled. When they went to the school in March, Siddharth requested Hydari to show him a particular place that was dear to her. It was on the floor above the baby area.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu RBA

    WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Jigra's 'Chal Kudiye' released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women's strength RTM

    Jigra’s ‘Chal Kudiye’ released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women’s strength

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...' RTM

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India scr

    Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India

    Soha Ali Khan REVEALS mother Sharmila Tagore keeps 'Hisab' of Pataudi Palace RKK

    Soha Ali Khan REVEALS mother Sharmila Tagore keeps 'Hisab' of Pataudi Palace

    Atishi is new Delhi CM: Check her salary, allowances and more gcw

    Atishi is new Delhi CM: Check her salary, allowances and more

    Atishi is new Delhi CM: Check her salary, allowances and more gcw

    Atishi is new Delhi CM: Check her salary, allowances and more

    Atishi stakes claim to form government as Arvind Kejriwal resigns gcw

    Atishi stakes claim to form government in Delhi as Arvind Kejriwal resigns

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon