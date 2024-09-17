Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. While the couple opted for traditional attire, Siddharth's choice of accessory, a luxury watch, stole the show.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. On September 16, the actor pair posted on Instagram to reflect their new marital status. Even though the pictures appear to be from a perfect wedding, Siddharth's expensive watch that he wore with his basic wedding suit grabbed notice online.

Siddharth chose a traditional white kurta with a matching dhoti, while Hydari wore a golden saree with elaborate borders and little jewellery. He added a high-end watch to finish his ensemble.

Were you able to determine which watch the actor was wearing? If not, allow us to explain. Siddharth wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Dual Time, a high-end watch that costs between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, to his wedding.

Siddharth was seen wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Dual Time Watch worth Rs.37,29,652. The watch has a 39 mm case in rose gold and a leather strap. This particular Audemars Piguet watch isn't in production now, and holds the honor of being a rare piece.

On the Maha Samudram movie set in Telugu in 2021, Hydari and Siddarth got to know one another. Aditi revealed the wedding proposal Siddharth had prepared for her in an interview with Vogue India.

Aditi revealed the wedding proposal Siddharth had prepared for her in an interview with Vogue India. My nani, who departed a few years ago, was the person I was closest to. She established a Hyderabadi school. Knowing how close I had been to her, Siddarth asked me one day if he may see it, she recalled. When they went to the school in March, Siddharth requested Hydari to show him a particular place that was dear to her. It was on the floor above the baby area.

