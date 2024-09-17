Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Bryan Cranston, known for Breaking Bad, voiced Lord Ram in the English-dubbed The Prince of Light: The Legend of Ramayana, showcasing his diverse voice acting talents.
     

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    Netflix's acclaimed crime drama series Breaking Bad is renowned for its complex characters and gripping storyline. Bryan Cranston, who earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Walter White, might be most famous for his role as a morally ambiguous anti-hero, but his talents extend beyond the realm of television drama. In a surprising twist, Cranston also lent his voice to a character from an iconic Hindu epic—Lord Ram.

    This fascinating development occurred in the English-dubbed version of the animated film The Prince of Light: The Legend of Ramayana. Released in the U.S., this adaptation of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana was significantly edited to suit American audiences. The original film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, debuted in India in 1993, presented in Hindi.

    The Prince of Light is notable for its unique animation style, which blends three distinct influences: Japanese manga, American Disney animation, and traditional Indian Ravi Varma art. This cross-cultural approach aimed to make the ancient story accessible to a global audience while preserving its essence.

    Directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, the film was released in multiple languages including Hindi, English, and Japanese. In the Hindi version, iconic actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the popular TV series Ramayan, provided the voice for the character. Other notable voices included Namrata Sawhney as Sita, Shakti Singh as Lakshman, Dilip Sinha as Hanuman, and Amrish Puri as Raavan.

    In contrast, the English version featured Bryan Cranston as Lord Ram. Alongside Cranston, Tom Wyner voiced Ravana, and the legendary James Earl Jones, famous for his role as Mufasa in The Lion King, narrated the film.

    This crossover of Cranston from a gritty TV drama to the divine realm of Hindu mythology highlights his versatile voice acting skills and underscores the universal appeal of epic storytelling.

