    Soha Ali Khan REVEALS mother Sharmila Tagore keeps 'Hisab' of Pataudi Palace

    Actress Soha Ali Khan said that her mother, Sharmila Tagore, keeps track of the palace's daily maintenance costs.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who is the Nawab of Pataudi, and his family owns the Pataudi palace. The palace was formerly leased to a hotel group, and Saif had to purchase it back. The Pataudi family now utilizes the renowned property as a holiday house. Moreover, various films have been shot at the Pataudi Palace, including Ranbir Kapoor's debut, Animal. Soha Ali Khan has revealed information about the ancestral Pataudi Palace, which is mostly owned by her brother, Saif Ali Khan.

    article_image2

    Soha Ali Khan said that her mother, Sharmila Tagore, keeps track of the palace's daily maintenance costs. She revealed that they prefer to whitewash the palace rather than paint it to conserve money, and they have not purchased anything new in a long time.

    article_image3

    My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab; she understands daily and monthly expenses. For example, we whitewash Pataudi rather than painting it since it is more cheaper. And we haven't purchased anything new in a long time. The architecture of the place is what makes it most welcoming; it's not the items or the objects."

    article_image4

    Soha also discussed the history of the Pataudi Palace, revealing that Saif has been a royal since his birth in 1970. However, she was born after royal titles were abolished, therefore she is not a true princess. Soha explained that her grandmother was the Begum of Bhopal and her grandfather was the Nawab of Pataudi. 

