Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth marriage: Know the couple's Rs 135 crore combined net worth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married and the newlyweds turned to Instagram to post photographs from their stunning wedding, which included the traditionally dressed bride and groom surrounded by their loved ones.

Aditi Rao Hydari, whose parents are both members of the Hyderabad nobility, is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 60-65 crore. According to Jagran English and Siasat, Siddharth's net worth is believed to be Rs 70 crore. This would indicate that the couple's net wealth is between Rs 130 and 135 crore.

Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, often demands Rs 1 crore for a film or web series. According to the Economic Times, the actress earned between Rs 1 and 1.5 crore for starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series. She will next appear in the silent film Gandhi Talks, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other side, Siddharth charges Rs 4 crore for each film. According to the Times of India, the actor earned Rs 4 crore for acting alongside Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. He will next appear in Indian 3. Siddharth Suryanarayan, also known as Siddharth, is an Indian actor who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Apart from acting, he has worked in films as a screenwriter, producer, and background vocalist. He has also appeared in several adverts.

Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. Born into the Tyabji-Hydari family, she made her cinema debut in the Malayalam film Prajapathi.

