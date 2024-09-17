Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jigra’s ‘Chal Kudiye’ released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women’s strength

    The teaser of Jigra was recently shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram, showcasing Alia Bhatt fighting goons and doing action to get her younger brother out of prison. The video also shows several memories of the siblings together. 

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    After teasing her fans with the BTS pictures of the much-awaited song 'Chal Kudiye', the Jigra actress has finally dropped the song and fans cannot keep calm. The song is a powerful anthem celebrating the spirit and strength of women and stars Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. Fans are excited to see the two back on screen together after 8 years of their hit song 'Ikk Kudi'. 

    Alia took to her Instagram and posted the video of the song with the caption, “#ChalKudiye OUT NOW! #Jigra in cinemas, 11th October." Several fans commented on the post expressing their love for the song. 

     

     

    One user wrote, "The opening dialogue already had me Also, Alia's voice matches Dilijit's energy so beautifully."

    Another user wrote, "Always said this, saying it again, Alia your voice is beautiful. Please keep singing in promotions, future movies and everywhere you go!"

    Chal Kudiye is an inspiring song that praises the hope and tenacity of women from many industries, encouraging them to overcome obstacles and embrace their true power. In the music video, Diljit can be seen rocking an all-white look while Alia wears a black t-shirt with the word 'GHAR' on it. The track was written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh. It is available on the Saregama YouTube channel and all music streaming platforms. 

    Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and Vedang Raina as her brother. Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions are behind the film, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Jigra is planned to visit theaters on October 11, 2024.

