    Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India

    The Australian bowling attack, comprising of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon has amassed a combined total of more than 1400 wickets in Tests.

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has backed Aussie bowlers to do the job against India this time around. The Baggy Greens will welcome Rohit Sharma and Co. for five-Test series later this year and the hosts are desperate to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having lost the last four editions. 

    India have prevailed in their last two trips to Australia, winning the series 2-1. Meanwhile, the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar trophy saw India wining the series 2-1 at home in 2023. 

    Gillespie, who is currently the head coach of Pakistan's Test team, expressed confidence that the experienced Australian bowling unit will get the job done versus India this time around. In an interview with Fox Sports, the 49-year-old said “I will be backing them to do the job. They are the best bowlers in the country. I think their records speak for themselves. This quartet is the best possible bowling attack that Australia can put out in the park,” 

    India are currently sitting at the summit of the 2023-25 World Test Championship table, with a PCT of 68.52, having not lost a series in the current cycle. Rohit Sharma and Co. secured victories against the likes of West Indies  and England and also managed to earn a 1-1 draw away to South Africa. Their next assignment is a two-Test home series against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday (September 19).  

    “They are red-hot, they are playing some good test cricket for a while now. Even though they have beaten Australia in recent times. I think Australia have a chance to beat India this time around,” he added.

    The Australian bowling attack, comprising of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are one of the best in the world when it comes to red ball cricket. The quartet as amassed a combined total of more than 1400 wickets in Tests.

    Australia  are currently occupying second sport in the WTC table and will be aiming to finish in the tp two at the end of the cycle. Teams finishing first and second will fight for the WTC title at Lords on June, 2025. Australia are the reigning champions having got the better of India in the final last time out.  

