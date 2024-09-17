Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

    In March 2024, late singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy and named him Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

    WATCH Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Months after Sidhu Moosewala's parents received a baby boy, a video of them playing with the late Punjabi singer's younger sibling went viral. In the popular video, the child is dressed in a t-shirt with jeans and a pagdi. Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, may be seen playing with their youngster.

    Needless to say, the wonderful video has made everyone emotional and tearful. "God bless him," one of the social media users remarked in response to the clip. "He is adorable," said another. Watch it here: 

    Also Read: [See photos] Priya Prakash Varrier shares ethereal pictures in golden traditional ensemble

    In March of this year, Sidhu Moosewala's parents became delighted parents of a newborn boy named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love,” Moosewala’s father wrote in Punjabi.

    Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala, who ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was cruelly assassinated on May 29, 2022. Assailants shot him dead in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa District. Despite being brought to the hospital promptly, he died from his injuries before obtaining medical assistance.

    Following Moosewala's murder, his parents launched a movement to seek justice for their son. A music video was also made, including a flag and the words "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala".

    Also Read: Saif Ali Khan owns Rs 1200 crore, but can't give his children a penny

    Sidhu Moosewala was well-known, especially among young people, for writing and producing his own music. He was considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his premature death, several of his songs were released posthumously and received millions of views. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Jigra's 'Chal Kudiye' released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women's strength RTM

    Jigra’s ‘Chal Kudiye’ released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women’s strength

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...' RTM

    Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...'

    Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets ATG

    'Violation of consumer rights...', Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice after dejected fan fails to get tickets

    Recent Stories

    THESE fruits you should never refrigerate gcw

    THESE fruits you should never refrigerate

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name 'Marlena'?

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name ‘Marlena’?

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name 'Marlena'?

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name ‘Marlena’?

    Dhokla recipe: Quick and easy tips for soft and spongy gujarati dish gcw

    Dhokla recipe: Quick and easy tips for soft and spongy gujarati dish

    sports Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars awards scr

    Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars awards

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon