WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

Months after Sidhu Moosewala's parents received a baby boy, a video of them playing with the late Punjabi singer's younger sibling went viral. In the popular video, the child is dressed in a t-shirt with jeans and a pagdi. Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, may be seen playing with their youngster.

Needless to say, the wonderful video has made everyone emotional and tearful. "God bless him," one of the social media users remarked in response to the clip. "He is adorable," said another. Watch it here:

A Beautiful Video of Sidhu Moosewala’s brother - #ChotaSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/r214vO1p0t — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 15, 2024

In March of this year, Sidhu Moosewala's parents became delighted parents of a newborn boy named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love,” Moosewala’s father wrote in Punjabi.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala, who ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was cruelly assassinated on May 29, 2022. Assailants shot him dead in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa District. Despite being brought to the hospital promptly, he died from his injuries before obtaining medical assistance.

Following Moosewala's murder, his parents launched a movement to seek justice for their son. A music video was also made, including a flag and the words "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala".

Sidhu Moosewala was well-known, especially among young people, for writing and producing his own music. He was considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his premature death, several of his songs were released posthumously and received millions of views.

