Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who last appeared in the horror flick 'Adbhut' alongside Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary, recently revealed unexpected details about Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. In an interview with Filmygyan, Nawazuddin was asked to suggest hashtags for prominent Bollywood celebs.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Shraddha Kapoor

When asked about Shraddha, he replied, "I don't know anything about her." When asked more about 'Stree', the actor admitted that he had not seen the film but would watch it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika Padukone

Later, when it came to Deepika Padukone, he was quick to acknowledge, "I've not seen any of her work. I don't know". Furthermore, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor hailed his 'Tiku Weds Sheru 'co-star Avneet Kaur, saying, "Very pleasant and self-sufficient. She is, of course, an excellent performer."

Also read: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is a remake of THIS Hollywood film?

Professional front

On the professional front, Nawazuddin will next appear in Section 108, which also stars Regina Cassandra. The actor will portray the part of Advocate Tahoor Khan. Rasikh Khan directs the criminal thriller. Next, Siddiqui will play notorious Assamese Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in the biopic Oil Kumar. In addition, he has Noorani Chehra, Nupur Sanon, and Sangeen in the works.

Latest Videos