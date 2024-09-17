Karan Johar breaks silence on single fatherhood: 'My mother was...'

During a talk with Faye D'souza, KJo said that he has only had "one and a half relationships" in his life. While he was actively seeking romance in his 40s, he ceased his search for it after turning 50 and is no longer seeking companionship.

On February 7, 2017, Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. Yash was named after Karan's late father, famed producer Yash Johar, and Roohi is a pleasant restructuring of his mother's name, Hiroo Johar. Karan routinely shares emotional pictures of Yash and Roohi on social media, where the twins have a strong fan base. Their cute pranks and family moments frequently captivate followers and melt hearts online. However, trolls frequently inquire about their mother.

Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke up about people warning him about becoming a single father, but he said his mother, Hiroo Johar, was very supportive. He also discussed his childhood troubles, feeling that he had no place, and using food to cope with his anxiety. Speaking to Jai Madaan – Lady of Fortune YouTube channel, Karan said, “I never want to have regret, I do what I want to do. I live unapologetically. A lot of people have given me a lot of advice. When I decided to do Koffee with Karan, they told me I was making a mistake by over-exposing myself. They would say that a director should have some mystique and that they should be behind the camera. I broke those myths."

Karan also shares how people asked him Are you sure? Log kya kahenge, samaaj kya kahega?' This did not change Karan's mind and with his mother's blessings, he decided to become a single father. Karan added, “I said, ‘Why should I be bothered about what people say when I have my mother’s blessings?’ My mother was so supportive. She said immediately, ‘You want to have a child of your own without a partner, please go ahead. But make sure, because it’s a very big responsibility. Watching someone grow up in front of you, and develop their own personalities, it’s a big deal."

