India News
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena will now be the Chief Minister of Delhi. After a single decision, she will now get more salary and facilities than Arvind Kejriwal.
Basic monthly salary of MLA in Delhi is Rs 30,000. At the same time, the basic salary of ministers and CM is Rs 60,000.
If we talk about the entire salary of the CM of Delhi, then now Atishi will get Rs 1.70 lakh per month. This includes all kinds of allowances and other expenses.
Atishi will get only Rs 60,000 as basic salary after becoming CM. But election allowance Rs 30,000, secretariat allowance Rs 25,000, other expenses together will be 1.70 lakh.
Talking about facilities, she will get Chief Minister's residence. She willget a government vehicle, in which 700 liters of petrol will be available free every month for the car.
According to the rules, if CM wants, she can take loan of up to Rs 12 lakhs at any time. At the same time, you can also tour the country with your family once a year for Rs 1 lakh.
At the same time, till now Arvind Kejriwal used to get Rs 1.70 lakh as CM. But now he will get only Rs 90,000 every month.