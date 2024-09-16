PHOTOS: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's post-wedding pictures OUT, couple get married in Telangana Temple

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married! The couple's engagement took place in March 2024. Sharing the first official photos from the wedding, the newlyweds wrote, ""You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married! The pair married in a modest ceremony in the famous 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana, which is significant to Aditi's family.

The newlyweds shared the first official images from their wedding, writing, ""You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Several celebrities sent love to the couple in the comments section. Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Congratulationsssss babiessss." Athiya Shetty commented, "Congratulations."

Ananya Panday added, "So beautiful! Congratulations." Aditi's Hey! Sinamika co-star Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Congratulations HRH and Sid !!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures ! Love always."

Apart from them, Dia Mirza, Zaheer Iqbal, Bhumi Pednekar, Hansika Motwani, among others congratulated the duo.

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement in March through an Instagram post. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She Said Yes."

Siddharth previously said that he proposed to Aditi in a school established by her grandmother. Aditi told Vogue India, "He dropped down on his knees, and I asked him, 'What have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open? He continued pleading, 'Addu, listen to me'. Then he proposed. He stated he wanted to take me to my favourite childhood location, one with my grandmother's blessing."

Aditi and Siddharth apparently began dating while filming their 2021 feature, Maha Samudram. However, they kept their romance discreet. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is currently married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. On the other hand, Siddharth married Meghna in November 2003 and divorced in January 2007.

Latest Videos