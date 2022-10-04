Adipurush's Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi

The superstar Prabhas will be seen at the Ramlila event along with President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The three will be shooting arrows at Ravana during the Ravana Dahan at Lal Qila Ground, Delhi. Read on for more details.

The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush was unveiled to the audience on Sunday on a grand scale. The film, starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, is based on Ramayana. The teaser was significantly released on the banks of the Sarayu in one of the most sacred cities, Ayodhya. At the event were actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar. It is reported that Prabhas will burn a lifesize effigy of Ravana in the Ramlila at the Lal Qila Ground in New Delhi. The superstar will be seen at the event along with President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to IANS, Arjun Kumar, Lav Kush Ramlila Committee Secretary, said, "Prabhas played Lord Rama in Adipurush, and hence we thought to invite him as a chief guest along with the President of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi, and all three will shoot the arrows to kill Ravana during Ramlila." We couldn't organise Ramlila for two years because of Covid, but this year we thought to do it on a large scale so that more people could come and watch it. Thus, we involved 22 celebs, who all became part of our Ramlila. which is the main reason to invite Prabhas as a guest."

The movie is based on Ramayana, showcasing the victory of good over evil. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Raghava or Lord Ram in the film. At the event, the actor said, "We are here to take Lord Ram's blessings for Adipurush. I was terrified to do this role. I called up Om after three days and asked if I had made some mistake… We made this film with a lot of love, respect and fear. May Lord Ram bless us."

When asked what qualities he would like to include in his character, Prabhas said, "Dedication, loyalty, and discipline."

Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki (Sita). It also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam theatres.

