Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush's Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi

    The superstar Prabhas will be seen at the Ramlila event along with President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The three will be shooting arrows at Ravana during the Ravana Dahan at Lal Qila Ground, Delhi. Read on for more details. 

    Adipurushs Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

    The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush was unveiled to the audience on Sunday on a grand scale. The film, starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, is based on Ramayana. The teaser was significantly released on the banks of the Sarayu in one of the most sacred cities, Ayodhya. At the event were actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar. It is reported that Prabhas will burn a lifesize effigy of Ravana in the Ramlila at the Lal Qila Ground in New Delhi. The superstar will be seen at the event along with President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video alert! Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette

    According to IANS, Arjun Kumar, Lav Kush Ramlila Committee Secretary, said, "Prabhas played Lord Rama in Adipurush, and hence we thought to invite him as a chief guest along with the President of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi, and all three will shoot the arrows to kill Ravana during Ramlila." We couldn't organise Ramlila for two years because of Covid, but this year we thought to do it on a large scale so that more people could come and watch it. Thus, we involved 22 celebs, who all became part of our Ramlila. which is the main reason to invite Prabhas as a guest."

    The movie is based on Ramayana, showcasing the victory of good over evil. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Raghava or Lord Ram in the film. At the event, the actor said, "We are here to take Lord Ram's blessings for Adipurush. I was terrified to do this role. I called up Om after three days and asked if I had made some mistake… We made this film with a lot of love, respect and fear. May Lord Ram bless us."

    When asked what qualities he would like to include in his character, Prabhas said, "Dedication, loyalty, and discipline."

    Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki (Sita). It also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam theatres.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rappers fans troll the actor, call

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife Bipasha Basu sur

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife, Bipasha Basu

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in trouble MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser drb

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance sur

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here drb

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

    Recent Stories

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India against Saurashtra-ayh

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen's fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year - adt

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled only 333 units manufactured gcw

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dances with Pawan Singh, looks HOT in backless blouse-WATCH RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dances with Pawan Singh, looks HOT in backless blouse-WATCH

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife Bipasha Basu sur

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife, Bipasha Basu

    Recent Videos

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon