    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rapper's fans troll the actor

    As Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 premiered over the weekend, the audience has already started witnessing a lot of drama inside the house. In the second episode of the show, a fight broke out between actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan, following which fans of the latter started trolling the actor on Twitter.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    The drama inside the Bigg Boss 16 house has already started to unfurl already. From catfights to picking up unnecessary fights against others, the house has been witnessing some high-voltage drama already. As the show has returned with its fresh season, contestants are making sure to provide the audience with enough dramatic content that has already started making it to the headlines.

    In the second episode of Bigg Boss 16, an unexpected and unwanted fight broke out between actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan. The fight started when Gautam came from nowhere and asked the rapper to do his duty. When Stan said that he would do it later or the next day, the actor lost his cool and started raising his voice unnecessarily, leading to an uncalled fight between the two.

    The entire house came in support of Mc Stan and criticised Gautam Vig’s behaviour. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the first caption of the house, also supported Stan saying he was not wrong at his place and that he had agreed to do his duty after some time.

    Ever since the episode featuring the unwanted fight went on air, fans of MC Stan are extremely furious at Gautam Vig for his unruly behaviour and for picking a fight with the rapper. The fans, since then have been trolling Gautam on Twitter, calling him “sasta Hrithik”, which has eventually made Stan trend on the microblogging site at the top.

    Calling out Gautam Vig for unnecessary picking up a fight with MC Stan and further dubbing him as “Gareebon ka Hrithik Roshan”, one user wrote: “Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke #HrithikhRoshan #GautamVig ko? Naam se bula leta #MCStan 🫤 Naam hi kafi hai 🤷🏻‍♂️#SajidKhan ko @BiggBoss ki jarurat hai aur #BiggBoss ko Sajid Khan ki. Aisi controversy aur kahan.”

    Another user came out in support of MC Stan and tweeted: “#GautamVig ko malum hai k bakiyo se fight krne ka koi faida nai sb ussi ki trha Flop Actors hai.🤭 is liye usne footage k liye unnecessary fight kia #MCStan se..💁‍♀️#biggboss16,” wrote another one.

    Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss house also witnessed a catfight between actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De recently. The two co-stars were called in by Bigg Boss inside the confession room and were confronted over the drama that they put on display.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
