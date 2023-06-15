Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush in USA: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film advance booking likely to cross Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1

    Adipurush is predicted to be the most widely distributed film of 2023. It is expected to be released in at least 4,000 screens in Hindi and 6,200 screens across all five languages in India. The film will be released in the USA before India and is predicted to earn more than $1 million.

    Adipurush in USA: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film advance booking likely to cross Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    With only one day left till the highly anticipated release of Om Raut's Adipurush, buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Prabhas, known for his extraordinary acting abilities, will play Lord Ram in the film, which bears special significance for the actor because he has been waiting for a blockbuster for quite some time. However, because the distributors have chosen AMC Stubs A-List, the picture will launch in the United States just one day before its Indian premiere.

    According to reports, the action appears unique since distributors typically make such offers only when "there is a burden of upfront costs and interest for big star films." A-pass holders will be able to book Adipurush tickets for free.



    Adipurush in the USA
    Regarding advance booking for Adipurush in the US markets, the film has sold tickets for $490,000 (roughly 4.10 crore). The Australian advance booking collection is $150,000 (approximately 83 lakh), the UK booking collection is £55,000 (50 lakh), Canada has a collection of $30,000 (25 lakh), and European and South-Asian regions have a collection of 40 lakh. After its US premiere, the film is predicted to earn $1 million dollars.

    Adipurush in USA: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film advance booking likely to cross Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1

    Adipurush tickets for Rs 2200 in Delhi-NCR:
    You'll be amazed to learn that Delhi-NCR is selling the most costly Adipurush ticket. According to BookMyShow, one ticket to the film costs Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall. The ticket price is for the 2D Hindi version of the film.

    Also Read: The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report

    About Adipurush:
    Om Raut is the director of Adipurush. Om's second directorial effort follows the extraordinary success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush, a 3D feature film, will be released in August 2020. The film's stellar cast completed the shoot for the magnum opus in 103 days. Adipurush was shot in both Hindi and Telugu. It will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. Adipurush, a multilingual period story based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is billed as a film celebrating "the triumph of good over evil."

    Also Read: Superman Legacy: Who will be the NEXT leading man? James Gunn drops some hints

    Adipurush cast and controversy: 
    Prabhas plays Raghava, Kriti plays Janaki, Saif plays Lankesh, Sunny Singh plays Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman in Adipurush. While the teaser for Adipurush was met with controversy, the trailer gained universal acclaim. Many people praised the Adipurush trailer for improving the teaser, which was criticised for depicting Hindu deities and having "poor quality" visual effects. The clip, which is more than three minutes long, depicts the important events of the Ramayana.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
