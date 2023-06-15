Superman Legacy: Who will be the NEXT leading man? James Gunn drops some hints

Superman Legacy is about to go into production, and director James Gunn and his crew are now confirming the lead actor for the forthcoming DC film.

To the amazement of his fans and moviegoers, James Gunn, the acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker, quit Marvel Studios and joined DC Studios last year. The director was confirmed as DC's new co-head and then as the director of the impending Superman picture. The highly anticipated project, Superman: Legacy, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated future Hollywood pictures. The DC project's casting is approaching completion, and James Gunn provided an exciting update.

Who will be Superman: Legacy leading man?

The famed filmmaker, who recently spoke on the acclaimed podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, shared an intriguing update on the casting of Superman: Legacy's leading man. Interestingly, James Gunn said they had conducted several tryouts for the film and its lead actor, but nothing has been settled. "Now that we’ve done a lot of auditions, we’re narrowing it down. We’re not done yet," explained the director, who refrained from revealing more details.

However, recent developments indicate that James Gunn and his crew are eager to unveil their Clark Kent aka Superman first, and are aggressively looking for the appropriate actor to fill Henry Cavill's shoes.

Later, the crew will begin casting for the starring actress, who will take over for Amy Addams as Lois Lane in the future film. The casting of the main enemy will begin as soon as DC Studios announces the new Superman and Lois Lane.