Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superman Legacy: Who will be the NEXT leading man? James Gunn drops some hints

    Superman Legacy is about to go into production, and director James Gunn and his crew are now confirming the lead actor for the forthcoming DC film.

    Superman Legacy: Who will be the NEXT leading man? James Gunn drops some hints RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 7:56 AM IST

    To the amazement of his fans and moviegoers, James Gunn, the acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker, quit Marvel Studios and joined DC Studios last year. The director was confirmed as DC's new co-head and then as the director of the impending Superman picture. The highly anticipated project, Superman: Legacy, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated future Hollywood pictures. The DC project's casting is approaching completion, and James Gunn provided an exciting update.

    Who will be Superman: Legacy leading man?
    The famed filmmaker, who recently spoke on the acclaimed podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, shared an intriguing update on the casting of Superman: Legacy's leading man. Interestingly, James Gunn said they had conducted several tryouts for the film and its lead actor, but nothing has been settled. "Now that we’ve done a lot of auditions, we’re narrowing it down. We’re not done yet," explained the director, who refrained from revealing more details.

    Also Read: The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film

    However, recent developments indicate that James Gunn and his crew are eager to unveil their Clark Kent aka Superman first, and are aggressively looking for the appropriate actor to fill Henry Cavill's shoes. 

    Also Read: Good news for all Superman fans; James Gunn announces new movie; Henry Cavill not part of it- read report

    Later, the crew will begin casting for the starring actress, who will take over for Amy Addams as Lois Lane in the future film. The casting of the main enemy will begin as soon as DC Studios announces the new Superman and Lois Lane. 

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 7:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report RBA

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film (MAH)

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film

    Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur win hearts with modern take on love vma

    Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur win hearts with modern take on love

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details RBA

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same vma

    Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same

    Recent Stories

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report RBA

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film (MAH)

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season MSW

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season

    Daily Horoscope for June 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 15, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for June 15 2023 gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 15, 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon