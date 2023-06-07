Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer historical saga's glimpse unveiled at Tirupati temple

    Making the moment more memorable and special, makers and cast finally revealed the awaited final trailer for the highly-anticipated historical magnum opus film Adipurush at the holy Tirupati temple. Know details about the same here.

    Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer historical saga's glimpse unveiled at Tirupati temple vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    In a celebration of cinematic brilliance coupled with spiritual reverence, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and music director Ajay-Atul finally launched the highly-anticipated final trailer of the magnum opus Adipurush at Tirupati temple.

    Presenting a glimpse into the strength, power and triumph of good over evil that the film exemplifies, Raghav and the Vanar Sena venture on an unforgettable journey to bring back Janaki, this trailer has further amplified the anticipation and piqued fans' curiosity for the film's release on the 16th June, leaving the audience awaiting to witness the full splendour of Adipurush on the 70 mm celluloid screens in theatres.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

    In a splendid and grand spectacle avatar, Tirupati witnessed the magnanimous unveiling of the final trailer. The devotion and passion of the team behind this epic tale were visible as they delivered a power-packed act on the epic saga followed by an iconic performance of "Jai Shri Ram." The echo of these words filled the air, along with the breathtaking fireworks, enriching the celebration.

    The team spoke about how this golden chapter of history remains relevant even today by entertaining and educating audiences, especially the youth. However, the real captivator and man of the moment at this event, was the entry of globally acclaimed South Industry pan-Indian superstar Prabhas himself. With his massive fan following, he sent the crowd into a rage, adding to the excitement of the occasion. The expectation among fans skyrocketed as they eagerly awaited peeks of Prabhas enacting the mighty Raghav on the silver screen.

    The suspense surrounding this epic saga is increasing with each passing day as fans and cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the film's release. 

    The makers and entire team have promised an unforgettable and visually powerful cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers. With each passing day, the excitement amplifies as the remarkable tale of Adipurush draws nearer, ready to transport and take the audiences into the historical world with its incredible saga of love, loyalty, and devotion.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details out RBA

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details OUT

    With return of 'Sex and the City': Here are 6 similar shows that might interest you on OTT

    With return of 'Sex and the City': Here are 6 similar shows that might interest you on OTT

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned body after intense workout session vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned body after intense workout session

    Recent Stories

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India check price features other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India

    Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC anr

    Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon