Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer historical saga's glimpse unveiled at Tirupati temple

Making the moment more memorable and special, makers and cast finally revealed the awaited final trailer for the highly-anticipated historical magnum opus film Adipurush at the holy Tirupati temple. Know details about the same here.

In a celebration of cinematic brilliance coupled with spiritual reverence, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and music director Ajay-Atul finally launched the highly-anticipated final trailer of the magnum opus Adipurush at Tirupati temple.

Presenting a glimpse into the strength, power and triumph of good over evil that the film exemplifies, Raghav and the Vanar Sena venture on an unforgettable journey to bring back Janaki, this trailer has further amplified the anticipation and piqued fans' curiosity for the film's release on the 16th June, leaving the audience awaiting to witness the full splendour of Adipurush on the 70 mm celluloid screens in theatres.

ALSO READ: Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

In a splendid and grand spectacle avatar, Tirupati witnessed the magnanimous unveiling of the final trailer. The devotion and passion of the team behind this epic tale were visible as they delivered a power-packed act on the epic saga followed by an iconic performance of "Jai Shri Ram." The echo of these words filled the air, along with the breathtaking fireworks, enriching the celebration.

The team spoke about how this golden chapter of history remains relevant even today by entertaining and educating audiences, especially the youth. However, the real captivator and man of the moment at this event, was the entry of globally acclaimed South Industry pan-Indian superstar Prabhas himself. With his massive fan following, he sent the crowd into a rage, adding to the excitement of the occasion. The expectation among fans skyrocketed as they eagerly awaited peeks of Prabhas enacting the mighty Raghav on the silver screen.

The suspense surrounding this epic saga is increasing with each passing day as fans and cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the film's release.

The makers and entire team have promised an unforgettable and visually powerful cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers. With each passing day, the excitement amplifies as the remarkable tale of Adipurush draws nearer, ready to transport and take the audiences into the historical world with its incredible saga of love, loyalty, and devotion.

ALSO READ: Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen