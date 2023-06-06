Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

    Adipurush final trailer reaction: The Prabhas-Kriti starrer is a visual pleaser, and the timeless tale of Good over Evil is here to slay hearts and revive souls. Fans lauded the stars and simply cannot wait to watch this movie on the big screen. Here's how they reated online.

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 9:37 PM IST

    The release of the new trailer gives us action-packed elements as the focus on the fight between Raghav and Raavan and the battle sequences. The overall flair delivered to the audience shall gather a large crowd for its release in the cinema houses. 
    About Adipurush: Adipurush is a mythological film, a new iteration or retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan alongside Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles. 

    ALSO READ: Adipurush: 7 Reasons to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film

    Produced by T-Series and UV Creations, the movie promises a visual treat with great VFX, spectacular performances and grand storytelling. Adipurush will be out in Cinemas on June 16. 

    Fans react to trailer: Fans have gone all gaga and netizens just cannot wait to watch the film at the theatre. Here are a few comments that users posted as soon as the 2nd trailer was released online.

    One User commented: Its a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥 JAY Shri Ram ❤❤ while another said You Can Ignore Bollywood But You Can't Ignore Prabhash. Another netizen commented: First 20secs are pure goosebumps, I am excited for Saif Ali Khan as Ravan......He is going to be the highlight of the movie.....mark my words🎉🎉 who is else is excited along with me for Saif. "On behalf of all Prabhas fans in the world we wish this movie a great success ❤️🔥" said one fan. Commenting on the unity of religions, a user said: Divided by language but United by Jai shree ram ❤.. Goosebumps ❤ and another fan said: The ending scene of the trailer Real Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥

    ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas visits Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati during wee hours; see photos

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 9:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Trailer out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says ADC

    Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22 ADC

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives ADC

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

    Lust Stories 2 teaser out Vijay Varma Tamannaah romantic tale Neena Gupta talks about premarital sex RBA

    Lust Stories 2 teaser out: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah’s romantic tale; Neena Gupta talks about premarital sex

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    Explained: Why 'Varunastra' packs a deadly knockout punch

    India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship snt

    India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar's decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

    Adipurush Trailer out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'King' Virat Kohli lauds 'Prince' Shubman Gill's eagerness to learn; says keen to help him snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'King' Kohli lauds 'Prince' Shubman Gill's eagerness to learn; says keen to help him

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval is a good venue for India, says Tendulkar; recalls team's win in 2021 snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: The Oval is a good venue for India, says Tendulkar; recalls team's win in 2021

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon