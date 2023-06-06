Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

Adipurush final trailer reaction: The Prabhas-Kriti starrer is a visual pleaser, and the timeless tale of Good over Evil is here to slay hearts and revive souls. Fans lauded the stars and simply cannot wait to watch this movie on the big screen. Here's how they reated online.

The release of the new trailer gives us action-packed elements as the focus on the fight between Raghav and Raavan and the battle sequences. The overall flair delivered to the audience shall gather a large crowd for its release in the cinema houses.

About Adipurush: Adipurush is a mythological film, a new iteration or retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan alongside Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles.

Produced by T-Series and UV Creations, the movie promises a visual treat with great VFX, spectacular performances and grand storytelling. Adipurush will be out in Cinemas on June 16.

Fans react to trailer: Fans have gone all gaga and netizens just cannot wait to watch the film at the theatre. Here are a few comments that users posted as soon as the 2nd trailer was released online.

One User commented: Its a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥 JAY Shri Ram ❤❤ while another said You Can Ignore Bollywood But You Can't Ignore Prabhash. Another netizen commented: First 20secs are pure goosebumps, I am excited for Saif Ali Khan as Ravan......He is going to be the highlight of the movie.....mark my words🎉🎉 who is else is excited along with me for Saif. "On behalf of all Prabhas fans in the world we wish this movie a great success ❤️🔥" said one fan. Commenting on the unity of religions, a user said: Divided by language but United by Jai shree ram ❤.. Goosebumps ❤ and another fan said: The ending scene of the trailer Real Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥

