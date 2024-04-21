Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actress Shinnova claims Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her 'biological father', demands DNA and files petition

    Shinnova requested that the court recognize her as Ravi Kishan's biological child and provide a permanent injunction against his disavowing her genealogy.

    Actress Shinnova has reportedly filed a civil petition in a Mumbai court, demanding a DNA test to back up her claim that Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan is her biological father. She has petitioned the court to officially acknowledge her as Ravi Kishan's daughter, born from his connection with Aparna Soni. 25-year-old Shinnova requested that the court recognize her as the actor's biological kid and provide a permanent injunction against his disavowing her genealogy. She also filed a written suit with the Bombay High Court, seeking the annulment of an FIR filed against Soni and others in Uttar Pradesh following her disclosure of her paternity.

    Just three days before Shinnova's legal action, Ravi Kishan's wife Priti Shukla filed a FIR in Lucknow under different provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and malicious insult. Her legal representatives, Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, claimed that the FIR's jurisdiction in Lucknow was unwarranted because all of the people involved were Mumbai residents.

    According to the legal complaint filed in Malad's Dindoshi court, Soni, a journalist, met several film industry celebrities, including Ravi Kishan. The two supposedly became romantically involved, resulting in their marriage in 1991. However, due to secret personal concerns, their relationship was brief. Shinnova was supposedly born on October 19, 1998, during their marriage.

