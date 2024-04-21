Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shefali Jariwala SEXY photos: 'Kaanta Laga' actress drops pictures in HOT bikini

    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    On Saturday, actress and model Shefali Jariwala took to her Instagram to share pictures in a multicolored bikini.

    article_image1

    The 41-year-old actress looked hot in the bikini suit which had many colours and that came with a long cape.

    article_image2

    She flaunted her toned body and many applauded and appreciated her for her fitness while she was in her 40s.

    article_image3

    Shefali Jariwala rose to prominence after appearing in the popular music video 'Kaanta Laga' and as Bijli in the film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', which starred Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

    article_image4

    She appeared on dance reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Nach Baliye 7' alongside Parag Tyagi. 

    article_image5

    In 2019, Shefali Jariwala appeared on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and was termed as a very good contestant. 

    article_image6

    In 2018, she played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series 'Baby Come Naa', opposite Shreyas Talpade.

