Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai

According to reports, actress Shakeela was assaulted by her adopted daughter Sheetal over a family dispute in Chennai. Shakeela's lawyer is also reportedly admitted to a private hospital.

Chennai: South Indian actress Shakeela and her lawyer were reportedly assaulted by her adopted daughter in Chennai last evening. The Koyembedu police filed a case against Sheetal based on the complaint by lawyer Soundarya. The lawyer has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. At the same time, Sheetal's relatives have also lodged a police complaint against Shakeela. The actress lives in Kodambakkam United India Colony in Chennai.

According to reports, a heated argument between Sheetal and Shakeela at the latter's residence led to an assault. Later, Sheetal left the house and soon the actress informed about the incident to her friend Narmada. After that Narmada came to Shakeela along with advocate Soundarya. Initial reports claim that family problems and a dispute over money led to the tussle.

Soundarya, who came in support of Shakeela was allegedly beaten up by Sheetal's relatives. The police said that further action would be taken only after investigating both sides.