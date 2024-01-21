Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai

    According to reports, actress Shakeela was assaulted by her adopted daughter Sheetal over a family dispute in Chennai. Shakeela's lawyer is also reportedly admitted to a private hospital.

    Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Chennai: South Indian actress Shakeela and her lawyer were reportedly assaulted by her adopted daughter in Chennai last evening. The Koyembedu police filed a case against Sheetal based on the complaint by lawyer Soundarya. The lawyer has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. At the same time, Sheetal's relatives have also lodged a police complaint against Shakeela. The actress lives in Kodambakkam United India Colony in Chennai. 

    According to reports, a heated argument between Sheetal and Shakeela at the latter's residence led to an assault. Later, Sheetal left the house and soon the actress informed about the incident to her friend Narmada. After that Narmada came to Shakeela along with advocate Soundarya. Initial reports claim that family problems and a dispute over money led to the tussle.

    Soundarya, who came in support of Shakeela was allegedly beaten up by Sheetal's relatives.  The police said that further action would be taken only after investigating both sides.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH) avv

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH)

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Highest number of advance booking tickets sold from THESE districts rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Highest number of advance booking tickets sold from THESE districts

    Cricket Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed amidst Sania Mirza divorce speculations osf

    Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed amidst Sania Mirza divorce speculations

    Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'shaandar' ATG

    Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'shaandar'

    Recent Stories

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Opposition leaders ask why Delhi hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung are shut till 1430 hours

    'Hey Ram...' Opposition leaders ask why Delhi hospitals are closing till 2:30pm for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Sneak Peek: Stunning images capture beauty of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Sneak Peek: Stunning images capture beauty of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprsing over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

    Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprising over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon