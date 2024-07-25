Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: 9-judge SC bench upholds right of states to levy royalty on mineral tax

    On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India overturned a 1989 ruling, affirming that royalties on minerals are not taxes but contractual payments. In an 8-1 decision, the court upheld states' authority to levy taxes on mineral-bearing lands. The ruling clarified that the MMDR Act does not restrict state taxation power and overruled the previous classification of royalties as taxes.

    9 judge Supreme Court bench upholds right of states to levy royalty on mineral tax vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    In a landmark decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court of India has overturned a 1989 ruling, declaring that royalties on minerals do not qualify as taxes. The court, in a decisive 8-1 majority, upheld the authority of state governments to impose taxes on mineral-bearing lands.

    A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court resolved a long-standing debate that began in 1999. The key issue was whether the royalty paid by mining leaseholders could be classified as a tax. The court concluded that royalty is not a tax but rather a contractual payment made by the lessee to the lessor.

    Supreme Court suggests 'neutral umpires' to fix ‘trust deficit’ at Shambhu border

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, delivering the majority verdict, stated, “Royalty is not a tax; it is based on the quantity of minerals extracted.” He emphasized that the Parliament does not have the power to tax mineral rights under entry 49 of the States List. Additionally, no part of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act (MMDR Act) limits the state government's authority to levy taxes on minerals.

    The judgment clarified several critical points:

    1. Royalty vs Tax: The court ruled that royalty is a contractual consideration, not a tax. The previous judgment in the India Cements case, which classified royalty as a tax, has been overruled.

    2. Legislative power: Entry 54 of List 1 (Union List) is a regulatory entry, not a taxing one. This means that the power to tax mineral rights resides with the states, not the Union.

    Supreme Court says there will be no NEET retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

    3. MMDR Act: The MMDR Act does not limit the state's authority to levy taxes. The court affirmed that the royalty imposed under Section 9 of the MMDR Act does not qualify as a tax.

    This ruling resolves a dispute that had seen numerous petitions over the past two decades. The decision marks a significant shift in the legal understanding of mineral royalties and their classification in Indian law.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad gcw

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

    Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike vkp

    Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike

    Kerala: 24-year-old nurse tito thomas, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months anr

    Kerala: 24-year-old nurse, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months

    Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP gcw

    Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat challenged, Himachal HC issues notice to BJP MP

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-532 July 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-532 July 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    India 117-strong contingent aims for double-digit haul as Paris Olympics 2024 gears up for grand kick off snt

    India's 117-strong contingent aims for double-digit haul as Paris Olympics 2024 gears up for grand kick off

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad gcw

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

    Is Sai Pallavi dating a married man with two kids? Here's the TRUTH RBA

    Is Sai Pallavi dating a married man with two kids? Here's the TRUTH

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 25 2024: 8 gm gold price drops again; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 25: 8 gm gold price DROPS again; Check

    L&T to BSE: Stocks to watch out on July 25 RKK

    L&T to BSE: Stocks to watch out on July 25

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon