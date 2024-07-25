Entertainment

Is Sai Pallavi dating a married man with two kids? Here's the TRUTH

Rumours concerning Sai Pallavi's private life have often appeared online. As strange as it may sound, the actress is consistently associated to married older guys.

Image credits: Social Media

Previously, there was talk of the actress secretly marrying a Kollywood techie. This time, rumours that the 'Gargi' actress sees someone who is married and a father of two.

Image credits: Social Media

According to news reports, Sai Pallavi is dating an actor. The actress's fans refused to believe the report and categorically rejected it as fake on her behalf.

Image credits: Social Media

Sai Pallavi, as usual, would not comment on the latest rumour anytime soon, as she has in the past. Only when it becomes out of proportion does the actress mention it in the past?
 

Image credits: Social Media

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, prefers to keep her personal life private and rarely discusses it outside of movies and marketing.

Image credits: Social Media

The actress is anticipating the release of her Tamil film 'Amaran', in which she plays Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Image credits: Social Media

She is currently filming Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel,' as well as her debut Bollywood feature 'Ramayana,' with Ranbir Kapoor. 

Image credits: Social Media
