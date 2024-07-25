India's 117-strong contingent aims for double-digit haul as Paris Olympics 2024 gears up for grand kick off

As the Paris Olympic Games commence this Friday, the 117-strong Indian contingent embarks on a journey filled with high expectations, hopes for surprise victories, and aspirations for a perfect end to some illustrious careers.

Despite a tumultuous lead-up for the wrestlers, the other athletes have reported no issues with their preparations. With meticulous planning in place, including overseas training and top-notch facilities, the question remains: will this dedication translate into Olympic medals?

The Big Picture

Matching Tokyo's seven-medal tally will be a Herculean task. Beyond reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, few athletes are seen as top contenders in their respective disciplines. More than half of the contingent comes from athletics (29), shooting (21), and hockey (19), with 40 debutants among these sports.

Newcomers like tennis player N Sriram Balaji and wrestler Reetika Hooda, although not entirely inexperienced, join a campaign heavily reliant on first-time Olympians. Seasoned athletes such as PV Sindhu, Rohan Bopanna, Sharath Kamal, and PR Sreejesh are likely participating in their final Olympics.

However, recent performances in hockey, boxing, and wrestling have been inconsistent. The shooters have shown mixed results, and track and field athletes, despite personal bests, still lag behind their global competitors.

Best Chances for Medals

India's podium hopes rest largely on Neeraj Chopra and the badminton duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Neeraj, despite an adductor niggle, remains a strong contender in javelin throw. A fit Neeraj could join the elite ranks of Indian athletes with back-to-back Olympic medals, following in the footsteps of Sindhu and wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The men’s doubles team of Rankireddy and Chirag has emerged as formidable contenders, while Sindhu, despite her recent form and tough draw, could leverage her experience to reach the medal rounds.

Hockey Hurdles

The men's hockey team faces a challenging path, grouped with heavyweights Australia, Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland. Inconsistent performances and issues with penalty corner conversions and maintaining match tempo pose significant challenges.

Shooting Prospects

The 21-member shooting team, India's largest, enters the Games with little fanfare. Stars like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have not lived up to their pre-Games promise. However, shooters like Sift Kaur Samra, Sandeep Singh, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar hold potential to end a 12-year medal drought, last achieved by Gagan Narang in 2012.

Wrestling Woes

Wrestling has been a consistent medal provider for India in the past four editions, but recent controversies have cast a shadow. With no national camp or competitions, qualified wrestlers have trained independently. Anshu Malik, Antim Panghal, and Aman Sehrawat are among the best bets, with Reetika Hooda as a dark horse.

Other Contenders

Archers and table tennis players have qualified based on rankings. While this is a milestone for table tennis, archers face uncertainty, compounded by their coach’s denied accreditation. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, despite her Tokyo silver, struggles with injury and form. Boxers Nikhat Zareen and Nishant Dev, however, show promise with recent encouraging results.

India's 35 Olympic medals include only two individual golds, won by shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008) and Neeraj Chopra (2021). As the Games begin, the Indian contingent aims to convert aspirations into achievements on the global stage.

Let the Games begin!

