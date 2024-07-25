Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city. The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

With significant rains predicted, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange signal for Maharashtra. Mumbai has had nonstop rain for the past two days, and more intense showers are predicted for the next two days. Meanwhile, four people died in the Pune district due to incidents related to heavy rainfall. The city has been experiencing continuous rain since Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in various areas.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating that there might be extremely heavy rainfall in some locations and moderate to severe rain throughout the city and suburbs. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in certain locations in Konkan and Goa from July 25 to July 27, as well as in Madhya Maharashtra on July 26 and 27, according to the IMD weather advisory.

Many areas of Mumbai are severely waterlogged as a result of the nonstop overnight rains. Traffic has been temporarily stopped till the debris is removed after a landslip near Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune highway was caused by heavy rains, according to Raigad police.

The districts of Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are under an orange alert, according to the IMD. Due to the expected severe rains in the vicinity, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of schools in Pune City and the surrounding districts. The school closure order extends to Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, and Khadakwasla. All schools and colleges have also been closed in Palghar after IMD’s orange alert for the district.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed civic bodies to provide food and water to those stranded and prioritize waterlogged areas. He also assured that helicopter services would be utilized for rescues if necessary.

The national capital got a slight respite from persistently humid weather after light showers on Thursday morning. The Met Department has forecast more showers at most places of Delhi.



Latest Videos