Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

    The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city. The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; schools shut in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    With significant rains predicted, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange signal for Maharashtra. Mumbai has had nonstop rain for the past two days, and more intense showers are predicted for the next two days. Meanwhile, four people died in the Pune district due to incidents related to heavy rainfall. The city has been experiencing continuous rain since Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in various areas.

    IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating that there might be extremely heavy rainfall in some locations and moderate to severe rain throughout the city and suburbs. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in certain locations in Konkan and Goa from July 25 to July 27, as well as in Madhya Maharashtra on July 26 and 27, according to the IMD weather advisory.

    Many areas of Mumbai are severely waterlogged as a result of the nonstop overnight rains. Traffic has been temporarily stopped till the debris is removed after a landslip near Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune highway was caused by heavy rains, according to Raigad police.

    The districts of Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are under an orange alert, according to the IMD. Due to the expected severe rains in the vicinity, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of schools in Pune City and the surrounding districts. The school closure order extends to Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, and Khadakwasla. All schools and colleges have also been closed in Palghar after IMD’s orange alert for the district.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed civic bodies to provide food and water to those stranded and prioritize waterlogged areas. He also assured that helicopter services would be utilized for rescues if necessary.

    The national capital got a slight respite from persistently humid weather after light showers on Thursday morning. The Met Department has forecast more showers at most places of Delhi.
     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended to August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case AJR

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case

    Mumbai airport faces disruptions over heavy rainfall; IMD warns of further downpour AJR

    Mumbai airport faces disruptions over heavy rainfall; IMD warns of further downpour

    9 judge Supreme Court bench upholds right of states to levy royalty on mineral tax vkp

    BREAKING: 9-judge SC bench upholds right of states to levy royalty on mineral tax

    Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike vkp

    Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike

    Kerala: 24-year-old nurse tito thomas, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months anr

    Kerala: 24-year-old nurse, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months

    Recent Stories

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended to August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case AJR

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case

    Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch live telecast in India? ATG

    Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch live telecast in India?

    Dhruv Rathee net worth: Know why he is trending on Google RBA

    Dhruv Rathee net worth: Know why he is trending on Google

    From bitter feuds to doping scandals: Revisiting India's tryst with controversies ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    From bitter feuds to doping scandals: Revisiting India's tryst with controversies ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

    Chennai Gold Rate July 25, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 25, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon