Bengaluru: Church Street to be closed for 1 week for beautification and maintenance; Here's why

Church Street in Bengaluru will be closed for a week for beautification and maintenance ahead of the ‘BLR Habba’ festival. The project, part of the 'Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge' initiative, includes road repairs, new streetlights, and upgraded infrastructure. Some traders and activists have raised concerns.

Church Street, one of Bengaluru's iconic roads, is undergoing repair and beautification as part of preparations for the upcoming ‘BLR Habba’ festival organized by the Unboxing BLR Foundation. The street will remain closed to traffic for a week to facilitate the work.

The repair and enhancement of Church Street are part of the 'Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge' initiative, a collaborative effort between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Unboxing BLR Foundation. The project involves road and footpath repairs, installation of new streetlights, improved garbage disposal systems, upgraded drainage facilities, and the addition of decorative greenery.



Unboxing BLR in-charge for two years

As per an agreement with BBMP, the Unboxing BLR Foundation will manage and maintain Church Street for the next two years. The initiative aims to transform the road into an attractive destination for locals and tourists alike. Speaking about the project, Prashant Prakash, Chairman of Unboxing BLR Foundation, said, "Our goal is to make Church Street an inspiring place for residents and visitors from across the world."

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath expressed appreciation for the collaboration, stating, "Unboxing BLR's commitment to improving urban spaces is giving Church Street a fresh look. This partnership is an excellent example of public-private cooperation in enhancing the city's infrastructure."

However, not everyone is happy with the move. Traders on Church Street are worried that the week-long closure could negatively impact their businesses, which have already been struggling. Many fear prolonged restrictions could worsen the situation.



Activists have also raised concerns about BBMP outsourcing the maintenance of a public road to a private entity. Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of the Karnataka Pragatipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sanghatane, criticized the move, saying, "It is the civic body’s responsibility to maintain all roads in the city. Handing over a public street to a private organization is not acceptable." He demanded transparency from BBMP regarding the terms of the agreement with the Unboxing BLR Foundation.

Church Street has seen significant investments over the years. Under the TenderSURE scheme, BBMP developed the street for Rs 18 crore. Despite this, the road has frequently required repairs, with issues like loose cobblestones and traffic disruptions becoming common complaints.

