Kerala: BJP leader V Muraleedharan slams UDF, LDF for misleading claims on Wayanad disaster aid

Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan accused the INDI Alliance of spreading false propaganda about additional central aid for Wayanad disaster victims. He clarified that the Centre has not denied further assistance and alleged that the Opposition is politicising the disaster for electoral advantage.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan accused the 'INDI Alliance' of spreading false propaganda regarding additional central aid for Wayanad disaster victims. He clarified that the central government has not refused additional assistance and alleged that the opposition is politicizing the disaster for electoral gains. Muraleedharan further criticized the hartal in Wayanad, claiming it is a ploy to counter BJP's progress in the upcoming Palakkad by-election.

Kerala: Missing woman from Karunagappally found murdered, buried in Ambalappuzha; accused arrested

Muraleedharan questioned whether the CPM had submitted a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report to the Centre regarding the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster. He pointed out that the Revenue Minister has remained silent on the matter. Muraleedharan further criticized the Congress, alleging that the party, which once provided meager relief to the people of Meppadi, lacks the courage to question the government on this issue.

He highlighted that nearly a thousand individuals have come forward, ready to build homes for those who lost their houses. However, even after four months, the state government has not allocated a single piece of land or held discussions with these volunteers, he alleged.

The BJP leader further criticised the Kerala government for failing to comply with the necessary guidelines and standards required to secure central assistance for disaster relief. He noted that the states claiming to have received aid did so after submitting their PDNA reports.

Instead of following procedures, the state government is wasting crores by pursuing legal battles against the Centre, he alleged. Muraleedharan urged the public to recognize the political motives behind the CPM-Congress alliance, accusing them of exploiting disaster victims for political gain.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) have jointly called for a hartal in Wayanad on Tuesday (Nov 19) in response to the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster. The UDF has initiated the hartal to draw attention to the shortcomings of both the Central and Kerala governments in managing the landslide disaster. Meanwhile, the LDF is protesting against the Central government’s decision not to classify the Wayanad landslide as a national disaster.

UDF, LDF hartal in Wayanad over neglect of Chooralmala, Mundakkai landslide victims

