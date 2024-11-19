Essay, debate competitions to commemorate Constitution Day 2025, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

The 'Amrit Mahotsav Year of the Constitution' will begin on December 26, 2024. To mark the occasion, the Preamble of the Constitution should be read, and an oath of allegiance to the Constitution should be taken across all government institutions, departments, offices, schools, and universities in Lucknow and other areas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an important meeting with senior government officials on Tuesday to discuss upcoming program and provided necessary instructions for their implementation.

The year 2025 will be extremely significant. It will be celebrated as the Janjatiya Gauarv Varsh (Tribal Pride Year) on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and it will also mark the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Patel. We will celebrate the adoption of the Constitution and raise awareness about the completion of 50 years of the 'Emergency,' the murder of democracy. The 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar will also be observed in this year. 2025 will be the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and it will also be a year to achieve the goal of Zero Poverty. The entire year will be dedicated to the themes of Antyodaya to Sarvodaya, national unity, and good governance. Various events will be organized throughout the year to commemorate these important occasions.

The 'Amrit Mahotsav Year of the Constitution' will begin on December 26, 2024. To mark the occasion, the Preamble of the Constitution should be read, and an oath of allegiance to the Constitution should be taken across all government institutions, departments, offices, schools, and universities in Lucknow and other areas. Schools and colleges should organize activities like essay writing and debates. The Parliamentary Affairs Department will act as the nodal department for this initiative. A detailed plan for year-long events should be released as soon as possible.

People from all over the world will visit the Prayagraj Kumbh. This is a great opportunity for the world to learn and understand India. A 'Constitution Gallery' based on the Indian Constitution should be set up at the Mahakumbh. This gallery will display discussions about the formation of the Constituent Assembly, the entire process of drafting the Constitution, and related information through audio-visual presentations.

Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister, the double-engine government is working dedicatedly for the preservation of tribal culture and the welfare of tribal communities. A Tribal Museum has already been established in Imlia Koder, Balrampur, and two more museums are being set up by the Government of India. At the Mahakumbh, a special gallery should be set up focusing on Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the tribal culture of the state, and the government's efforts in this regard.

On the occasion of Atal Ji's birth centenary, Atal Research Chairs and Good Governance Chairs should be established in universities. The Higher Education Department should take the necessary actions for this. Similarly, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel should be celebrated throughout the year with various programs promoting national unity. The Home Department will serve as the nodal department for these activities.

The 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar should be celebrated on a large scale across the state. The new generation should be made aware of how Ahilyabai Ji revived Indian cultural consciousness during the time of invaders. Essay writing, debates, and seminars on Ahilyabai Ji's personality and achievements should also be organized in schools and colleges.

On the completion of 50 years of the 'Emergency', which marked the 'murder of democracy', people, especially members of the younger generation, should be made aware of its horrors through various programs. A conference of democracy defenders should also be organized. The Information Department should prepare the necessary action plan for this.

