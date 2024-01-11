Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Abraham Ozler Twitter Review: The movie features popular Malayalam actor Jayaram and is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas; The film hit the screens on January 11, 2024.

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    The "Abraham Ozler" trailer suggests an intense and engaging picture, making it one to watch in theatres. "Abraham Ozler" is ready to give a stunning cinematic experience with Jayaram in the lead and the director's creative abilities.

    According to rumours, 'Abraham Ozler' dives into the personal and professional lives of Abraham Ozler, a police officer played by Jayaram. The plot revolves on a series of mystery killings, with Ozler desperate to find the perpetrator. Randheer Krishnan wrote the screenplay for 'Abraham Ozler,' and the film also boasts notable performances by Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish, and Saikumar. 

    Also Read: 'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? 

    Also Read: Aju Varghese turns 39: 7 popular Malayalam movies to watch

    Abraham Ozler Cast and Crew 
    Jayaram plays ACP in Abraham Ozler's cast. Abraham Ozler IPS, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Saiju Kurup, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Sadiq, Harikrishnan, Abin Bino, Appunni Sasi, Nandan Unni, Kumarakam, Raghunath, Manikandan Cheruvathoor, Assim Jamal, Arjun Nandhakumar, Aneesh Gopal, Sreeram Ramachandran, Ponnamma Babu, Boban Alummoodan, Ravi Venkatraman, Binu as Young Abraham, and a cameo appearance by Mammootty. Irshad M.

    Hassan and Midhun Manuel Thomas produce the film under the brands Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. Theni Eswar is in charge of the cinematography, Shameer Muhammed is in charge of the editing, and Midhun Mukundan is in charge of the music.

    The debut of "Abraham Ozler" is greatly anticipated, offering a fun cinematic experience for all moviegoers. Stay tuned for insightful assessments as people discuss this gripping crime drama.
     

