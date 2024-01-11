Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, may be submitted for the Oscars. Released alongside 'Salaar,' the comedy-drama navigates the struggles of Punjab youth aspiring to immigrate. Despite box office clashes, both directors emphasize a non-competitive mindset. If selected, it would be Khan's third Oscar submission

    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    After the resounding success of Shah Rukh Khan's recent films, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' the actor has once again made headlines with his collaboration with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani in 'Dunki.' The film, which ventured into the comedy genre, has not only impressed audiences and critics alike but is now reportedly being considered for submission to the prestigious Oscars.

    Released a day ahead of Prabhas' 'Salaar,' 'Dunki' found itself in a box office clash with the latter. Director Rajkumar Hirani acknowledged the unavoidable nature of film clashes, emphasizing that while they impact the business of both movies to some extent, it is an inherent part of the industry.

    Reports from Box Office Worldwide suggest that Rajkumar Hirani might submit 'Dunki' for consideration at The Academy Awards. However, it remains unclear whether the film will be entered as India's official nomination or in a specific category. If chosen, this would mark Shah Rukh Khan's third film to be considered for an Oscar.

    Addressing the clash with 'Salaar,' director Prashanth Neel expressed a non-competitive stance, stating in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that the objective is to survive, impress the audience, and entertain, rather than engaging in a competitive mindset similar to a cricket match.

    'Dunki,' a comedy-drama film, revolves around the challenging journey of young individuals from the small village of Laltu in Punjab as they aspire to immigrate to London for a better life. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the star-studded cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and others.

