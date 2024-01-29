69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt win best actor for 'Animal', 'RRKPK' respectively

The Filmfare Award for the best actor and actress was announced at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The prestigious black lady was given to Ranbir Kapoor for the best actor in a leading role for 'Animal'. His wife, Alia Bhatt bagged the 'Best actress' award for 'Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

The nominations for the Best Actor(male) were Ranbir Kapoor for 'Animal', Ranveer Singh for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Shah Rukh Khan for 'Dunki' and 'Jawan', Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2' and Vicky Kaushal for 'Sam Bahadur'.

It's Ranbir Kapoor who ultimately takes the black lady home for his terrific performance in 'Animal'. Ranbir thanked his late father actor Rishi Kapoor while receiving the award. He also spoke fondly of his daughter Raha who is the sunshine of his life. 'Everyday post shooting just to come back to you has been the most joyful experience of my life', said Ranbir for his daughter Raha.

Also, Raha will have too black ladies at home this year. Her mother, Alia Bhatt too has been awarded the best actress for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The other nominations for the best actress award were Bhumi Pednekar for 'Thank You For Coming', Deepika Padukone for 'Pathaan', Kiara Advani for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Rani Mukherjee for 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', Taapsee Pannu for 'Dunki'.

Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee rocked the classy, intellectual, Bengali journalist look this Karan Johar directorial. She carefully played the emotional nuances required from her character.